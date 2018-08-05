Sports

Emancipation Cohesion Football league launched

By Staff Writer
From left, Latecia Stuart, (Chairperson), Keon Granado, (Bakewell representative), Dr. Dwight Waldrond, (Deputy CEO, GLDA), Dion Inniss, (GFF representative), Christopher Jones (Director of Sport) and Melissa Dow-Richardson (Assistant Director of Sport).

Director of Sport Christopher Jones Friday at the launch of the inaugural BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement, Emancipation Cohesion Football League, hailed the BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement.

According to a press release, Jones noted that the empowerment organization was alive and active and that the entity was not just at the beginning or formulation stages of its conceptualized plan but is an actual body.

Among those in attendance at the Cultural Night hosted by the Movement on the eve of Emancipation was His Excellency, President David Granger…..

