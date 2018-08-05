Hutson declares the Brij Parasnath National College Champs a grand success

Aubrey Hutson, President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) declared that the inaugural BrijParasnath National College Athletics Championships was “a great start and a grand success”.

After in historic BrijParasnath National College Athletics Championships was successfully concluded at the Leonora National Track & Field Stadium, West Coast Demerara; there was much joy, happiness pleasant memories etched in the minds among all the participating athletes, coaches, officials and supporters who made it a celebrated occasion.

And the person who was most satisfied was the AAG President who decided to launch the NCAC with a view of ensuring that there is a forum for Guyana’s budding athletes to pursue their athletic careers alongside their academic advancement…..