Sports

Gold is Money strikes ‘gold’

- whips Sparta Boss 4-0 in Guinness Greatest of the Streets grand finale

By Staff Writer
Colours Boutique Creanna Damon hands over the first prize and trophy to Gold is Money representative in the presence of teammates and Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste (left). Also in the photo is Banks DIH Communications Manager Troy Peters (2nd from left) and Outdoor Events Manager Mortimer Stewart (5th from right)

It was an historic night for Georgetown champion Gold is Money as they dismantled fierce rival Sparta Boss 4-0 to clinch the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Champ-ionships Sunday Night.

The large crowd that descended on the National Stadium, Providence, witnessed a clinical and efficient display from the West Front Road-based unit, who recorded a total of 11 goals on the night.

In what was the most dominant performance ever witnessed in the National Championships grand finale, Gold is Money broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute after the first half ended 0-0…..

More in Sports

Nedd spins Guyana to 10-wicket win

Warriors to play two warm up matches

John retains Reagan Rodrigues Memorial title

Persaud takes first day honors at Lusignan Open

By
U14 football team whipped 0-8 by T/dad

U14 football team whipped 0-8 by T/dad

Bakewell extends support to New Era Entertainment

Samatta Point/ Kaneville secures main win

Samatta Point/ Kaneville secures main win

Tamim, Shakib help sink Windies and level series

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web