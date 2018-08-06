John retains Reagan Rodrigues Memorial title

Team Cocos’ Jamaul John retained his road race title by edging home in a three-man dash to the finish line in the 14th annual Reagan Rodrigues Memorial 46-mile road race sponsored by Ricks and Sari yesterday on the West Bank of Demerara.

John shaved off 15 minutes from the previous year’s winning time, clocking one hour, 41 minutes and 38 seconds as his closest rival, Linden Bauxite Flyers’ Michael Anthony missed out by a wheel.

Speaking to this publication after the race, John said that it was not particularly easy but it was an “ok” race with the small lead pack not being able to keep as much distance from the second pack where John was trailing…..