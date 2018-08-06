Nedd spins Guyana to 10-wicket win

Left-arm spinner Ashmed Nedd ripped apart the Leeward Islands’ second innings on the final day to hand Guyana a comfortable 10-wicket win in their opening round of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 tournament at Arnos Vale, St. Vincent yesterday.

The West Indies Under-19 bowler bagged 6-30 from 20 overs to bundle out the Leewards for a dismal 114 to add to their first innings total of 116 with Guyana needing only four runs to seal the win after making 226 in their first innings.

Leewards resumed on 22 without loss with openers’ Mikyle Louis and Jelani Manners putting on a 52-run stand.

However, Nedd sent Manners on his way for 16 after he soaked up 93 balls while Kevin Sinclair continued his marvelous match with the wicket of Uri Smith in the following over with a sharp return catch.

Nedd then bagged the wicket of Louis who top scored with 31 inclusive of five fours while tearing into the lower order.

Joshua Grant was the only batsman apart from Louis who looked settled and remained unbeaten on 26.

Sinclair finished with 2-31 while Kevin Umroa finished with 2-20 for six and five-wicket match-hauls respectively.

With a lead of just three, Alex Algoo caressed the final ball of Kian Pemberton’s over into the boundary to end the match early.

Regional Under-19 Championship – 3rd day, 1st round

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Summarised scores from the final day of the opening round of matches in the Regional Under-19 Championship here yesterday:

Scores:

At Sion Hill: Match drawn.

BARBADOS 223 (Shian Brathwaite 87, Kadeem Alleyne 54, Nico Reifer 39; Raewin Senior 7-58, Sanjay Brown 3-32) and 129 for three (Kadeem Alleyne 50, Nico Reifer 47; Kirk McKenzie 2-24)

JAMAICA 140 (Raewin Senior 54, Carlos Brown 25; Camarie Boyce 3-38, Joshua Bishop 3-40) and 138 for six (Andre McCarthy 47, Carlos Brown 30, Ricardo McIntosh 27; Camarie Boyce 2-36, Shemar Persaud 2-42)

At Park Hill: Match drawn

WINDWARD ISLANDS 238 (Teddy Bishop 79, Kimani Melius 53, Johnel Eugene 37; Navin Bidaisee 3-29, Justyn Gangoo 3-34, Jayden Seales 2-36)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 304 for eight decl. (Navin Bidaisee 87, Christian Thurton 75, Leonardo Julien 46, Avinash Mahabirsingh 32; Simeon Gerson 5-82)

At Arnos Vale Stadium: Guyana won by 10 wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 116 (Kevin Sinclair 4-19, Kelvin Umroa 3-28, Joshua Jones 2-27) and 114 (Mikyle Louis 31, Joshua Grant 26 not out; Ashmead Nedd 6-30)

GUYANA 229 (Kevin Sinclair 51, Sachin Singh 49, Bhaskar Yadram 35, Javid Karim 30; Javin Spencer 5-70, Zawandi White 3-16) and four without loss.