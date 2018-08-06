Sports

Samatta Point/ Kaneville secures main win

By Staff Writer

Samatta Point/Kaneville secured their maiden victory while Hararuni Eagles secured their second win when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA)/Juicy Juice Under-13 League continued on Saturday.

Hosted at the Timehri Red Ground, Samatta Point/ Kaneville downed defeated Kuru-Kururu Warriors 5-2. Kenyon Moe tallied a hat-trick in the 14th, 17th and 44thminute while an own goal added to the score in the 53rd minute. 

Chipping in with a 60th minute strike was Erwin Fredericks. For the losing team, Marious Johnson and Tyrone Agard netted in the sixth and seventh minute respectively. 

Also, Hararuni Eagles edged Swan FC 1-0. Josiah Ross converted from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.

Meanwhile, Soesdyke Falcons held powerhouse Agricola Red Triangle 1-1. Jaden Paul gave Agricola the lead in the third minute, while Malachi Leacock equalised in the 13th minute.  

Similarly, Diamond Upsetters and Diamond Upsetters battled to a 2-2 stalemate. Shaquan Gilkes scored twice for Diamond Upsetters in the seventh and 20thminute.

For Diamond United, Joel Ross and Paul McKenzie scored in the 20th and 50thminute respectively.

