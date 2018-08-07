Persaud cruises to Lusignan Open title

Reigning Guyana Open champion Avinash Persaud added the Lusignan Golf Open on Sunday to his long list of titles as he continues to sit at the pinnacle of the sport locally.

Persaud’s first day had already pinned him in the lead but as the dust settled in the A flight (0-9 handicap), he easily walked off with the Best Gross and Best Net scores

The top seed grossed 72 on day two while Chandra Lakeraj trailed with 76 and Mike Mangal, 79. Patrick Prashad and Kassim Khan tied with a gross score of 80.

Persaud’s gross of 144 and a two handicap, gave him a net score of 140. Lakeraj and Khan both tied on 145 but with Lakeraj was better on the back nine forcing Khan to settle for third…..