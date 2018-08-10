Sports

Curacao hammer Guyana 4 – 0

CFU Boys Under-14 Challenge Series

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s poor showing at the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys Under-14 Challenge Series continued, as they suffered another embarrassing loss yesterday, surrendering 4 – 0 to Curacao at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, Curacao.

It was another crushing defeat for the Guyanese Boys, following their embarrassing 8-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago earlier.

Guyana’s starting XI comprised: Shavid Hernnadez (GK), Kevin Mullin, Brandon Solomon, Oswin Archer, Tyquan Brumell, Ofancy Winter, Shoran James, Rajan Ramdeholl (C), Tyrice Dennis, Mark Margan and Kevon Scott.

In their final fixture, Guyana will oppose Aruba on Sunday at the same venue.

Brian Joseph is serving as the Head-Coach, while Devnon Winter is the Assistant Coach. Sasha Gouveia and Nico Alstrom are the Team Manager and Doctor respectively.

