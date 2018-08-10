Honorary Doctor of Laws from UWI for Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Former West Indies Captain and middle order batsman, Shivnarine Chanderpaul is to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus.

According to a report in The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, Chanderpaul is one of five perons who will be honoured during the annual graduation ceremony celebration, the UWI announced on Wednesday.

Shiv Chanderpaul, who turns 44 next Thursday, appeared in 164 Test matches, compiling 11,867 runs, at an average of 51.37, with a highest score of 203 not out. He scored 30 centuries and recorded 66 fifties. ….