Sports

Honorary Doctor of Laws from UWI for Shivnarine Chanderpaul

By Staff Writer
Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Former West Indies Captain and middle order batsman, Shivnarine Chanderpaul is to receive an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus.

According to a report in The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, Chanderpaul is one of five perons who will be honoured during the annual graduation ceremony celebration, the UWI announced on Wednesday.

Shiv Chanderpaul, who turns 44 next Thursday, appeared in 164 Test matches, compiling 11,867 runs, at an average of 51.37, with a highest score of 203 not out. He scored 30 centuries and recorded 66 fifties. ….

More in Sports

Swashbuckling Hetmyer leads Warriors to six wicket win

By

Thirteen Dans awarded at Association do Shotokan Karate grading exercise

GFF announces Train and Play squad for Brazilian tour

Winners row for Ol Skool Ballers, Tiger Bay, Alexander Village, Broad St

Banks DIH sponsorship for Guyana Cup Horse Race event

Banks DIH sponsorship for Guyana Cup Horse Race event

Figgy Green Jags edge Silver Bullets 2 – 1

Figgy Green Jags edge Silver Bullets 2 – 1

Knight Riders Munro and Ramdin plunder Stars

Barbados and Jamaica romp to easy victories

Barbados and Jamaica romp to easy victories

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web