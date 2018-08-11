Sports

Advantage Tennis Academy Launches

By Staff Writer
Guyana’s top men’s single seed Anthony Downes

National Men’s Open Tennis Champion Anthony Downes has returned from St, Vincent where he was successful in attaining his International Tennis Federation Level 1 certification.

Downes received assistance from ExxonMobil and the Guyana Olympic Association  to attend the intense 12-day course, the first step in furthering his aim of using modern coaching methods to take the game of tennis to a higher level in Guyana.

According to Vice-President of the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association, Robin Singh, Downes will lead the list of coaches in the newly formed Advantage Tennis Academy, which is committed to the growth and development of Tennis in Guyana and the Caribbean…..

