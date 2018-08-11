Barbados and Jamaica romp to easy victories

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Both Barbados and Jamaica expectedly recorded comfortable victories against the Leeward and Windward Islands respectively on the final day of play in the second round of matches in the Regional Under-19 Championship here on Thursday.

Entering the final day at Park Hill Playing Field on 10 for three and requiring another 239 runs for an unlikely victory, the Leewards were dismissed for 158.

Mikyle Louis and Jemuel Cabey both stroked half-centuries to lead a fightback in the morning session to give the Leewards hope, adding 88 runs for the fourth wicket. Louis was the more aggressive, stroking 56 from 64 balls with three boundaries and four sixes, while Cabey’s patient 55 came from 128 balls and contained three boundaries and one four.

But once the partnership was broken by Kadeem Alleyne, who accounted for the wicket of Louis, the end came swift for the Leewards.

Camarie Boyce then struck three times in quick succession to leave them tottering on 144-7, before first innings hero Joshua Bishop returned to wrap up the lower order.

Boyce was the top bowler, finishing with 4-45, while top-order wrecker Matthew Forde snared 3-21 and Boyce 2-22, to finish with match figures of 11-92.

Barring a sensational collapse Jamaica was expected to complete an easy win over the Windwards, having entered the final day needing just 33 more runs with eight wickets intact.

Resuming from their overnight score of 13 for two, Jamaica found themselves in a bit of bother when they lost the wicket of opener Kirk McKenzie with the score on 20.

However, Andre McCarthy who scored an unbeaten 21 and Carlos Brown (12 not out) carried their team to safety with no further surprises to end on 47-3.