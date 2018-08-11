Sports

Sparta Boss to tackle Tiger Bay in grand finale

By Staff Writer

All roads will lead to the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue tonight,  when Sparta Boss battles Tiger Bay in the finale of the GT-Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Championship.

The dream matchup is expected to attract hundreds to the venue, to witness the crowning of a new champion, after titlist Gold is Money was booted from the event in the earlier rounds.

According to an official release from the coordinator Kevin Adonis, “After weeks of pulsating action, attention now turns to tonight’s final when Sparta Boss takes on Tiger Bay in what is expected to provide fans with a fascinating clash with a huge financial prize and bragging rights up for grabs…..

More in Sports

Rose Ramdehol, Hetmyer, Green donate to Shaheed Orphanage 

Inaugural Lucozade/ICool 11-stage cycling on today

Griffith rising in the Coaching ranks

By
Guyana names Caribbean School Boys Championship team

Guyana names Caribbean School Boys Championship team

St Lucia Stars face Warriors at home

St Lucia Stars face Warriors at home

Anderson does the damage as India rolled out for 107

Advantage Tennis Academy Launches

Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Guyana girls maul Curacao 6-0

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web