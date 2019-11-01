Bent St tames Tiger Bay to grab spot in GT Beer futsal semis

Bent Street brushed aside Tiger Bay 7-1 to earn their semifinal berth in the GT Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Futsal Championship on Wednesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Godfrey Powers handed Tiger Bay the unlikely lead with a sixth minute effort. This proved to be his team’s only noteworthy move, as Adrian Aaron leveled proceedings three minutes onward.

It was a game of two halves as Bent Street recorded six unanswered goals to seal the win. Three of the eventual six conversions occurred in the space of four minutes as Bent Street romped to a commanding 4-1 advantage.