Sports

Bigger, richer PM Softball Cup competition launched

By Staff Writer
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan (centre) with Georgetown Softball Cricket League executives and sponsors at the launch of Prime Minister Softball Cup 2 on Sunday at Everest Cricket Club.

Despite the inclement weather yesterday morning the highly anticipated launch of the now annual Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup went ahead as planned at the Everest Cricket Club ground. The event marks the first step towards the three-day tournament which is set to bring together top softball teams from Guyana and North America battling for cash and other incentives.

Speaking at the significant ceremony, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, who represented Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, said sport in any form may be used as a public security tool.

“Sport helps people to understand the need for open spaces, the need to get fit which means no smoking, no drinking which is healthy,” Ramjattan said…..

