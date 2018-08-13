Sports

Golden Jaguars arrive in Brazil for two-week encampment

By Staff Writer
Members of the Golden Jaguars team and Management staff following their arrival in Lethem on their way to Brazil. Also in the photo is GFF Executive Committee Member and Rupununi Football Association President Rayan Farias (right).

The Golden Jaguars, Guyana’s senior national men’s football team, arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil yesterday to commence their two-week period of encampment in preparation for their first match of the CONCACAF Nation’s League.

The encampment, which commences today, will witness the 23-man squad and 17-man technical staff engage in both on and off-field activities. They will also play four warm-up matches.

The encampment is being held at Hotel Porto Real – Mangaratiba. Ian Greenwood, Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) said that venue for the training stint provides the team with the “opportunity to train at top class facilities with all the appropriate recovery and rehabilitation facilitates.”….

