Sports

Bowen out as Clippers’ analyst after critique of Leonard

By Staff Writer

Bruce Bowen won’t be back as a Los Angeles Clippers television game analyst next season after recently making critical comments about potential 2019 free agent Kawhi Leonard, ESPN reported yesterday.

Bowen’s contract was with Fox Sports West, but the Clippers — like all sports organizations — have a high level of input over who is part of the television crew.

Bowen strongly ripped Leonard in a June radio interview for the way the forward handled his situation with the San Antonio Spurs last season…..

