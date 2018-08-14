England omit Stokes in unchanged squad for third test

(Reuters) – All-rounder Ben Stokes has been left out of England’s unchanged squad for the third test against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said yesterday.

England thumped India by an innings and 159 runs in the second test at Lord’s on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Stokes missed the match to face a hearing in Bristol on charges of affray and his replacement Chris Woakes made an unbeaten 137 and picked up four wickets to be named man of the match.

The court decision on Stokes is expected this week and the ECB said it would assess his availability once the trial is over.

Batsman Ollie Pope, who made 28 runs on his debut, retained his place in the 13-man squad.

The third test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday.