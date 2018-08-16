Guinness Cage Street-ball c/ships given another chance

Support for the second Guinness Cage Street-ball championships continue to increase with the ‘Give Another Chance Foundation’ becoming the latest sponsor to throw its weight behind the event, donating a large quantity of jerseys on Monday to the coordinators.

The Foundation, which is in its eight year of existence was setup mainly to provide another chance for lesser fortunate children, whose parents are either deceased or simply cannot afford to supply some of the basic necessities for the educational and other needs relevant to their development.

Three Peat Promotions’ Rawle Welch received the donation from the foundation’s Public Relations Officer, Sophia Dolphin…..