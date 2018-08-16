Past versus present TT showdown for CASH Saturday

Past table tennis players several of whom were national champions will take on the current crop of national players in a one-day extravaganza this Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from 4pm.

The event is the brainchild of former national female Table Tennis champion, Chelsea Edghill, who is back home on holiday from the United States where she is attending college.

The event has the backing of the Guyana Table Tennis Association whose president Godfrey Munroe is himself a two-time former national men’s singles champion…..