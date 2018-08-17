Sports

Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Tournament begins tonight

By Staff Writer
Some of the boxers, organizers and sponsors of the tournament at yesterday’s final press briefing at the Tower Suites

If you are a fan of amateur boxing, then the National Gymnasium is the place to be tonight through Sunday to witness the third edition of the Pepsi Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Tournament.

Come witness some of the best teen pugilists from the 592 match gloves with their Jamaican, Trinidadian, St Lucian and Grenadian counterparts from 19:00hrs nightly.

One year’s bragging rights, trophies and medals will be on the line for the event which Guyana has been dominating…..

Persaud's unbeaten 80 leads Guyana past Canada

GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

Golden Jaguars battle Grêmio Mangaratibense to 2-2 draw

