Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Tournament begins tonight

If you are a fan of amateur boxing, then the National Gymnasium is the place to be tonight through Sunday to witness the third edition of the Pepsi Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Tournament.

Come witness some of the best teen pugilists from the 592 match gloves with their Jamaican, Trinidadian, St Lucian and Grenadian counterparts from 19:00hrs nightly.

One year’s bragging rights, trophies and medals will be on the line for the event which Guyana has been dominating…..