Sports

Wiltshire wins Newport Steamer Summer Gold Squash Tournament

By Staff Writer
Caribbean and Guyana Junior Under-15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire, winner of the 2018 Newport Steamer Summer Gold Under-15 Squash Tournament

Last weekend, Caribbean and Guyana Junior Under-15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire won the 2018 Newport Steamer Summer Gold Under-15 Squash Tournament, in Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

With 280 players registered for the tournament, (Gold Tournaments rank second to the Junior Championships (JCT) in the USA), it was one of the largest non JCT events for the year. Wiltshire, who won the Finger Lakes Gold Tournament in September 2017, and had accumulated points at the US Junior Squash Open in December 2017, was the Number One seed in the Boys Under-15 draw.

In the first round, Wiltshire defeated Omar Cochinwala 11 – 2, 11 – 4, 11 – 5, and in the second round he defeated Isaac Mitchell 11 – 5, 11 – 1, 11 – 4, to reach the quarter-finals. In the quarter-finals he faced Ashton Monteiro, who had finished runner-up in the Washington DC Gold Tournament, earlier in the summer. Wiltshire lost the first game 7 – 11, but bounced back to win the next three games 11 – 2, 11 – 6, 11 – 7…..

More in Sports

Bravo smashes 94 off hapless Stars

Mahadeo conquers Crossfit 12-12-12 Throwdown

Campbell misses gold by 1 point

Alexander Village push Sparta Boss to elimination brink

Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Tournament begins tonight

Persaud’s unbeaten 80 leads Guyana past Canada

Persaud’s unbeaten 80 leads Guyana past Canada

GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

Golden Jaguars battle Grêmio Mangaratibense to 2-2 draw

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web