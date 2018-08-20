Top teams reach knockout round

In front of a mammoth crowd at the Haslington Tarmac, Sparta Boss, Uprising, Plaisance and North East La Penitence clinched their respective berths to the knockout round when the Guinness Cage Street-ball championships continued on Saturday.

In what was virtually elimination matches for the aforesaid foursome witnessed by a rabid and partisan gathering, national heavyweight Sparta Boss resisted the taunts of the viewership to defeat home side Haslington Hypers 2-0 in a bruising and exciting affair.

Once again the talented Jermin Junior was the main threat for the Georgetown giant, bagging a significant brace in the fourth and ninth minute…..