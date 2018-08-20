Sports

Top teams reach knockout round

By Staff Writer
David Wilson (centre) of Uprising, in the process of staging an attacking foray into the BV-B final third, while being watched keenly by siblings Edun (left) and Erin (no.27) Fraser in the Guinness Cage Street-ball Championship at the Haslington Tarmac

In front of a mammoth crowd at the Haslington Tarmac, Sparta Boss, Uprising, Plaisance and North East La Penitence clinched their respective berths to the knockout round when the Guinness Cage Street-ball championships continued on Saturday.

 In what was virtually elimination matches for the aforesaid foursome witnessed by a rabid and partisan gathering, national heavyweight Sparta Boss resisted the taunts of the viewership to defeat home side Haslington Hypers 2-0 in a bruising and exciting affair.

 Once again the talented Jermin Junior was the main threat for the Georgetown giant, bagging a significant brace in the fourth and ninth minute…..

Golden Jaguars lose to Madureira 0-3

