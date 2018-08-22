Crown Mining Supplies golf tourney tees off today

The Crown Mining Supplies Golf Tournament is set to tee off today at 09:00h the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) after being forced to reschedule.

The tournament was originally set for last month but was shifted to today following the death of a member of the sponsor’s family.

The tournament will be played on the flight system, and anyone who scores a Hole-in-One will carry home a brand new Parsun Outboard Engine. Additionally prizes are lined up for Best Gross, Longest Drive, Nearest to The Pin, Best Net and top two places each in the ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ flights. Flight categories are ‘A’ (also called the championship flight) handicaps 0 -9; ‘B’ handicaps 10 – 18; and ‘C’ handicaps 19 – 28 for males, and 19 – 35 for females…..