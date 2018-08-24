Sports

Golden Jaguars suffer second loss on Brazilian tour

By Staff Writer
Kelsey Benjamin (centre) of Guyana, trying to maintain possession of the ball while being challenged by an America FC player during their match at the Estádio Giulite Coutinho, Rio De Janeiro.

The Golden Jaguars suffered their second consecutive loss of their Brazilian Tour, going down to host, America Football Club 2-1, on Monday at the Estádio Giulite Coutinho, Rio De Janeiro.

The home side took the lead moments before the conclusion of the first half, before Guyana fortuitously equalised compliments of an own goal in the second stanza.

However, the home side secured the go-ahead goal via a penalty kick conversion. Guyana remains winless on the maiden tour, following a record of two losses and a draw against state teams. At press time, Guyana were facing off with another state side, Bangu Atletico Clube in their final match…..

Cousin of Manchester City owner failed in offer for Liverpool -Daily Mail

Barbados and Guyana remain unbeaten, Canada still winless

