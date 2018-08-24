Sports

KFC sponsorship for Goodwill Football Tournament

By Staff Writer
Madanna Nelson, Manager of the KFC Hinck Street Outlet, handing over the sponsorship cheque to Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca, Also in the photo is GFF President Wayne Forde (2nd from left) and Petra staffers, Jacqueline Boodi (2nd from right) and Mark Alleyne (extreme right).

The Petra Organization in partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken [KFC], launched the Under-18 Goodwill Secondary School Football Tournament yesterday at the latter’s Vlissengen Road location.

The three day tournament will run from December 16th-23rd and will feature four teams, including the 2017 Trinidad and Tobago South Zone Champion, Shiva Boys Hindu College.

The other confirmed school is Annai Secondary of Region Nine, while the remaining two participants will be announced at a later date…..

More in Sports

Serena handed tough path to U.S. Open final

Tridents snatch tense win as Tallawahs lose third straight

JCA president disappointed Tallawahs’ home games in Florida

Kohli ready to emulate Bradman in great India comeback

Cousin of Manchester City owner failed in offer for Liverpool -Daily Mail

Cousin of Manchester City owner failed in offer for Liverpool -Daily Mail

Barbados and Guyana remain unbeaten, Canada still winless

Barbados and Guyana remain unbeaten, Canada still winless

Woods makes mediocre return to FedEx Cup playoffs

Arsenal must control games to snap winless run – Emery

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web