KFC sponsorship for Goodwill Football Tournament

The Petra Organization in partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken [KFC], launched the Under-18 Goodwill Secondary School Football Tournament yesterday at the latter’s Vlissengen Road location.

The three day tournament will run from December 16th-23rd and will feature four teams, including the 2017 Trinidad and Tobago South Zone Champion, Shiva Boys Hindu College.

The other confirmed school is Annai Secondary of Region Nine, while the remaining two participants will be announced at a later date…..