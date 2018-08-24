Sports

“Sad State of Affairs”- Part I

By Staff Writer

The idiom, ‘a sad state of affairs’, according to the online website, Free Dictionary, refers to “a particularly unfortunate, unpleasant, and/or upsetting situation or set of circumstances”.

It’s the perfect description for the current state of football in our country.  For months, the sport has wallowed in the doldrums through no fault of its own, but simply due to the ineptitude of its handlers and administrators.

Association Football, which like most major sports in forward thinking nations is a billion dollar industry, has been a multi-million dollar catastrophe in our beautiful land…..

More in Sports

Golden Jaguars suffer second loss on Brazilian tour

IBGL sponsorship for Guinness Cage Street-Ball Championship

KFC sponsorship for Goodwill Football Tournament

Serena handed tough path to U.S. Open final

Tridents snatch tense win as Tallawahs lose third straight

JCA president disappointed Tallawahs’ home games in Florida

Kohli ready to emulate Bradman in great India comeback

Cousin of Manchester City owner failed in offer for Liverpool -Daily Mail

Cousin of Manchester City owner failed in offer for Liverpool -Daily Mail

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web