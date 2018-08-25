Sports

Trophy Stall open gets underway today

By Staff Writer
President of LGC Aleem Hussain and Director of Trophy Stall Devi Sunich

Today, from 12:30 pm, Trophy Stall will host its annual tournament in support of the Lusignan Golf Course’s (LGC) effort to reach an incredible milestone of 50 tournaments in a single year.

The tournament will feature the top Guyanese golfers in three categories who will compete for first and second place, Best Gross and Best Net overall and special prizes for Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin.

Trophy Stall located at Bourda Market is the provider of the highest quality trophies and printing services and has been a strong supporter of all types of sports events in Guyana for many years…..

