Griffith, Perez slam centuries as DCC dominate opening day

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day match against the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) on 281 – 2 and 167 runs ahead at the DCC ground, yesterday.

The day belonged to West Indies Under – 19 duo – Trevon Griffith and Raymond Perez – who both stroked enterprising centuries.

Responding to MSC’s first innings score of 114, DCC’s opening pair of Griffith and Perez gave the host an ideal start by posting a ferocious opening century stand. ….