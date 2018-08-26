Sports

Johnson describes Train and Play camp as excellent

By Staff Writer

Recently appointed Golden Jaguars head-coach Michael Johnson, has hailed the inaugural and historic Guyana Football Federation (GFF) “Train and Play” Camp in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as excellent. 

This was revealed via an official press release from the Guyana Football Federation [GFF]. Speaking prior to the team’s departure, the former Reggae Boyz International said, “It’s been an excellent two weeks, we’ve had fun, we’ve had laughter, moments of pain, moments of frustration but all in all its been an absolute wonderful camp.”

However, the camp was marred by the squad refusing to play their final practice match against Bangu Atletico on Thursday in protest of unpaid stipends by the federation…..

