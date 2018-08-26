Sports

Squash team off to Pan Am qualifiers

By
Taylor Fernandes

A squash delegation departed Guyana yesterday en route to the Cayman Islands to participate in Pan America Squash qualifiers which begins today and ends September 2. 

While the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) has not made an official pronouncement on the composition of the squad, a usually reliable source close to the team has given insight into its make-up. 

On the woman’s side, Guyana’s female number one seeded player, Mary Fung-A-Fat will lead Guyana’s qualification bid while Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) bronze medaling-duo – Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil – will complete the make-up of the squad. It was, however, noted that another female member will be added. ….

