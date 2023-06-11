Guyana end Pan Am squash qualifiers with quarterfinal losses

The curtains came down on the 24th Pan American squash qualifiers yesterday and so too were Guyana squash players’ chances of advancing to the Pan American Games later this year in Santiago Chile.

The week long qualifiers in Cartagena, Colombia, was filled with mixed returns for the Guyanese after they were eliminated early in the singles and team competitions but bounced back in the doubles playoffs.

The lights finally went out at the quarterfinal stage on Friday evening when all three pairs were eliminated but local officials can see a ray of light for the Caribbean champions going forward in doubles competitions.