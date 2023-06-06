Khalil eliminated by world number one

Guyana’s Jason Ray Khalil failed to advance further and all the other local players exited the singles competition on Sunday’s day one of the Pan American Squash Qualifiers being played in Cartagena, Colombia.

Khalil bowed out gently in his clash against Diego Elias of Peru, the world’s number one and the tournament’s top seed 3-11, 0-11, 3-11 in their round of 32 match-up.

Nicolette Fernandes, the reigning World Masters Over-35 champion and six times Caribbean champion was also on the losing end in her fixture against Gishelle Delgado of Chile going down in five sets after holding a two-set advantage early in the match. She lost 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 6-11 and 5-11 in a grueling showdown.