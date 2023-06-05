Khalil wins opening match at Pan Am Qualifiers in Colombia —to play World Number one in next encounter

Guyana’s Jason Ray Khalil made a winning start to his Pan American men’s Squash qualification campaign with victory over Darien Benn of Barbados in four sets on the opening day of the Pan American Qualifiers being played in Cartagena, Colombia.

Khalil lost the first set 6-11 but bounced back to take the other three sets 11-1, 11-9 and 11-1 in the round of 64. He will now square off against the world’s number one Diego Elias last evening in a tough round of 32 encounter.

Guyanese Alex Arjoon lost in three straight sets against Rafael Galvez of Peru 4-11, 6-12, 7-11 while his teammate Samuel Ince-Carvalhal also suffered defeat against Rafael Torrez of Bolivia in three sets 6-11, 10-12 and 11-13.