Third annual Limacol football tournament launched

The Petra Organization officially launched the 3rd Annual Limacol Football
Championship Friday at the New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation [GPC] headquarters.
The event which features clubs from Georgetown, Linden and West Demerara, commences on August 30th. It is expected to conclude during the month of September.
Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization thanked the company for their continued support of the competition, adding that the event will give the sport a timely boost.
Meanwhile Company Secretary of New GPC, Zulfikar Ali during brief remarks, stated that his company is proud to be associated with the tournament.
Also, Guyana Football Federation [GFF] President Wayne Forde praised the work of the Petra Organization in their attempt to develop the sport, adding that tournaments such this are important in the advancement of the discipline.
