Sports

Rose Hall Town Jammers hold off Canje Knights

By Staff Writer

Rose Hall Town Jammers battled past Canje Knights 62-58 on Sunday at the Rose Hall Basketball Court in the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association [BABA] ‘Karibee Rice’ Championship.

It was a dogged performance from the home side who withstood a fourth quarter assault from the visitors to prevail in front of a small crowd.

 Leading 46-35 following the conclusion of the third quarter, Jammers held on in the dying moments of the contest even though Knights recorded an impressive 25 points to their 16 point haul…..

Related Coverage

Black Sharks devour Rose Hall Town Jammers

Ithaca Hardliners defeat Canje Knights

Rose Hall Town Jammers edges Fyrish Black Sharks 65-62

More in Sports

Guyana Under – 11 boys capture bronze 

Knight Riders regain top spot with victory over Tridents

T&T hand Guyana U19 first loss

World number one Halep stunned by Kanepi in U.S. Open first round

Rugby 15s team seek change in fortunes against Paraguay

Ali, Danram guide UG to seven-wicket win over MYO

Comments

Around the Web