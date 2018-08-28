Sports

Rugby 15s team seek change in fortunes against Paraguay

By Staff Writer
Following a heavy 71-7 defeat at the hands of host, Colombia on Sunday, Guyana’s national rugby outfit will look to smooth out some wrinkles when their America’s 15s Challenge Series campaign continues tomorrow against Paraguay.

Following a heavy 71-7 defeat at the hands of host, Colombia on Sunday, Guyana’s national rugby outfit will look to smooth out some wrinkles when their America’s 15s Challenge Series campaign continues tomorrow against Paraguay.

Kick off time at the Estadio Cincuentenario in Medellin, is scheduled for 10:00hrs.

Guyana will be looking for a change in fortunes, while Paraguay will look to continue its winning ways. Following the final whistle in the other game on Sunday, the score line read 45-36 in favour of Paraguay against Mexico…..

Related Coverage

Rugby team looking to pull off upsets in Colombia – Sam

GRFU names squad for Americas 15s Rugby Challenge in Colombia

Green Machine to participate in the Americas Rugby Challenge in Colombia

More in Sports

T&T hand Guyana U19 first loss

World number one Halep stunned by Kanepi in U.S. Open first round

Ali, Danram guide UG to seven-wicket win over MYO

Tucber Park defeat Blairmont for semifinal spot

Federer, Djokovic headline day two at Flushing Meadows

Green replaces Malik for Amazon Warriors

Comments

Around the Web