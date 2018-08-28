Rugby 15s team seek change in fortunes against Paraguay

Following a heavy 71-7 defeat at the hands of host, Colombia on Sunday, Guyana’s national rugby outfit will look to smooth out some wrinkles when their America’s 15s Challenge Series campaign continues tomorrow against Paraguay.

Kick off time at the Estadio Cincuentenario in Medellin, is scheduled for 10:00hrs.

Guyana will be looking for a change in fortunes, while Paraguay will look to continue its winning ways. Following the final whistle in the other game on Sunday, the score line read 45-36 in favour of Paraguay against Mexico…..