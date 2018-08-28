Sports

Tucber Park defeat Blairmont for semifinal spot

By Staff Writer
Gevon Shultz 

TTucber Park Cricket Club moved one step closer on their championship quest in the Ramnaresh Sarwan/ Berbice Cricket Board under-17 tournament when they registered a three-run win over Blairmont Cricket Club in a low scoring thriller on Sunday.

Playing at the Rose Hall Canje Ground, Berbice Tucber Park took first strike but the Blairmont bowlers were on full display with National under-17 player Seon Glasgow bagging 4-10 from six overs while Akash Harilall snared 3-9 from eight overs as Marvan Prashad claimed 2-7 to dismiss Tucber Park for 56 in just 24 overs. 

 Guyana under-17 all-rounder, Gevon Shultz was the pick of the batsman with a top score of 17…..

