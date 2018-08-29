India-bound trio in Windies B squad for Summerfest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Test batsman Sunil Ambris has been named in a 14-man West Indies B squad which will turn out in the Cricket Canada Summerfest starting in Toronto today.

The right-hander, who played two Tests on an ill-fated tour of New Zealand last December, will be joined by Test hopeful Jahmar Hamilton who was part of the squad for Sri Lanka’s Test tour of the Caribbean recently, but failed to play a match.

Both Ambris and Hamilton have been reportedly included in the Test squad already selected to tour India in October.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who played the last of four Tests 2-1/2 years ago and who is also expected to tour India with the Windies, has also been named in the B squad.

The squad, which also includes several young players, will contest four Twenty20 matches and two 50-over contests and West Indies director of cricket, Jimmy Adams said the series would aid the development of especially this crop.

“The upcoming Windies B tour to Canada will provide another opportunity for our young players to gain experience in the shorter formats,” Adams said.

“The itinerary comprises both Twenty20 and 50 overs-a-side formats and has allowed CWI to have a look at players who are not involved with the ongoing CPL.

“This tournament has the potential to assist our player development processes by exposing more of our younger players to more competitive environments.”

Guyanese Anthony Bramble will captain the squad with exciting West Indies Under-19 opener, Kimani Melius, included in the unit.

Earlier this year, Windies B made a huge impact in the inaugural Canada T20 Global when they reached the final of the tournament in Toronto before going down Vancouver Knights.

The Cricket Canada Summerfest runs until September 7.

SQUAD – Anthony Bramble (captain), Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Sheeno Berridge, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Derval Green, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Kimani Melius, Jeavor Royal, Jomel Warrican.

Schedule of matches:

Aug 29 T20 Warm-up – Toronto Bear vs WINDIES “B” – Maple Leaf Cricket Club, Toronto

Sep 1 T20 – Canada “A” vs WINDIES “B” – MLCC

Sep 2 T20 – Canada vs WINDIES “B” – MLCC

Sep 3 T20 – Toronto Bears vs WINDIES “B” – MLCC

Sep 5 50 overs/side – Canada vs WINDIES “B” – MLCC

Sep 7 50 overs/side – Canada vs WINDIES “B” – MLCC