Speedster Beaton cleared to resume bowling

LONDON, CMC – West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton’s career was handed a huge boost yesterday when the International Cricket Council cleared him to resume bowling in international cricket.

The 25-year-old played two One-Day Internationals against New Zealand last December but was reported by match officials for a suspect action following the second ODI in Christ Church.

He was subsequently banned last May after failing an independent assessment. However, Beaton underwent remedial work on his action and the ICC said it now conformed to the “15-degree level of tolerance” under their regulations.

“Beaton’s remodeled bowling action was assessed at Loughborough University in England on 13 August, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations,” the ICC said.

“Match Officials are still at liberty to report Beaton if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the assessment. To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler’s remodeled legal bowling action.”

Beaton is currently a member of the Trinbago Knight Riders squad participating in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League but is yet to play a game.