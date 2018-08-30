Sports

GCA, Leon Johnson to host a one-day cricket clinic

The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) in conjunction with Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson, have joined forces to host a one-off cricket clinic.

 The initiative which will be conducted under the watchful eyes of technical director Mark Harper will be held today at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground from 9:00 to 15:00 hours.  

The focus of the clinic according to a release is geared towards improving and fine-tuning players’ techniques, and their game sense situation approach. 

Thirty-one players from the different clubs from around the city were handpicked to attend. 

