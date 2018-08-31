Guyana looking to finish America’s Rugby 15s Challenge on a high

Guyana’s Rugby Captain, Ryan Gonsalves and his men will be looking to finish the America’s Rugby 15s Challenge on a high against Mexico tomorrow.

Following heavy defeats at the hands of the host, Colombia (71-7) and Paraguay (86-7), ‘The Green Machine’ will be hoping for a change of fortunes against the Mexicans.

“We are working to improve our all-round performance for the Mexico game. You don’t treat one game with more respect than the other, you respect every game, that’s why we talk about that every game, because the next game is the biggest one,” Gonsalves said yesterday…..