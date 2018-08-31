Sports

Guyana looking to finish America’s Rugby 15s Challenge on a high

Guyana’s Captain, Ryan Gonsalves and his men will be playing for pride and will look to finish the America’s Rugby 15s Challenge on a high against Mexico tomorrow. Following heavy defeats at the hands of host, Colombia (71-7) and Paraguay (86-7) ‘The Green Machine’ will be hoping for a change of fortunes.

 “We are working to improve our all-round performance for the Mexico game. You don’t treat one game with more respect than the other, you respect every game, that’s why we talk about that every game, because the next game is the biggest one,” Gonsalves said yesterday…..

