England’s 2019 tour of the Caribbean to be one of the biggest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – England’s tour of the Caribbean next year will be its biggest tour of the region in a decade, comprising of three Test matches, five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20Is.

During the two-month tour which will begin in January, Barbados, Antigua and St. Lucia will host the three-match Test Series; Barbados, Grenada and St Lucia will share the ODIs and St. Lucia and St. Kitts will host the T20Is.

With the recently announced ICC Future Tours Programme for 2019-2023, this will be the last three-format England Tour to the Caribbean for the foreseeable future.

The teams will once again contest the Wisden Trophy, with England having won the last series 2-1 last year in England, while the Windies will also be seeking to overcome a 12-year series losing streak against England in the ODI series.

Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave said every effort was being made to ensure the series was a successful one. “England coming to the region is always a special occasion for cricket fans and we are pulling out all the stops for a successful series on and off the field.

“West Indies fans create a unique spectator atmosphere and not only do England fans add to this, they bring in a significant tourism boost to the region as thousands will travel here to enjoy the cricket and experience the unique Caribbean culture and hospitality,” Grave said.

CWI President Dave Cameron also thanked the Governments that invested their resources, saying that they “recognize the economic impact the tour will have on their respective countries.”