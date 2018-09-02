Archer, Brathwaite come good but fail to prevent defeats

LONDON, CMC – Barbadian seamer Jofra Archer snatched his fifth five-wicket haul of a promising career but Sussex suffered another batting collapse to go down by 55 runs in their County Championship Division Two match.

The 23-year-old finished with five for 69 as Middlesex, resuming Friday’s final day on 210 for five, were dismissed for 232 in their second innings. Archer grabbed three of the last five wickets which tumbled for 22 runs at Lord’s, leaving Sussex with an uncomplicated 231 for victory.

However, the visitors capitulated to 175 all out with David Wiese top-scoring with an unbeaten 37 at number seven and captain Ben Brown getting 31.

The innings appeared settled at 41 for one but seamer James Fuller (3-37) and 19-year-old new-ball bowler Ethan Bamber (3-50) produced incisive spells to rattle Sussex.

Archer finished with match figures of eight for 103 and now has 29 wickets from five matches this season at an average of 15.

At the Oval in south London, West Indies Test star Kraigg Brathwaite struck his first half-century for Nottinghamshire but they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Surrey, crashing to an innings and 125-run loss. Brathwaite, starting the day on 39, top-scored with 60 as Notts were dismissed for 129 in their second innings following on, after resuming from their overnight 83 for two.

Ther right-hander faced 149 balls in just under 3-3/4 hour and struck seven fours.