Improved performance but Guyana goes down to Mexico

Team Guyana had an improved performance but recorded another tough loss, going down 36-48 against Mexico in their third and final game of the Americas 15s Challenge which concluded yesterday in Colombia.

After losing 71-7 to the host and eventual winners last Sunday, Guyana historically dropped the ball against Paraguay, suffering its largest defeat in team history, a 86-7 drubbing on Wednesday.

Captain, Ryan Gonslaves had vowed that his charges would do their best to end the tournament on a positive note…..