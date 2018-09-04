Charles out to prove he has what it takes

A famous Chinese proverb states “the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”.

When Delon Charles makes his professional boxing debut on September 22 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, he will be looking to begin his journey to a world title on the right footing.

The orthodox fighter is part of the stacked card of fresh and upcoming talent dubbed ‘Young Guns- The Proving Ground’.

After a prolific amateur career, he will be looking to prove he has what it takes in his first professional outing against Terrence Adams (1-0-0) in a four-round featherweight contest.

“I am feeling confident and really enjoying training for this fight” said the 29 year-old who was dripping in sweat yesterday at the Ricola Boxing Gym.

When he steps into the ring in less than three weeks, the protégé of former world rated boxer, Clive Atwell aims to pull out all the stops to secure the ‘W’.

“We all train to win and I expect to win.”

His work ethic allows his to be confident.

After clocking out from his day job at the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, Charles makes his way to the gym religiously on a daily basis.

“I want to be Guyana’s next world champion, that’s why I do what I do. I believe I have the discipline and the talent.”

Charles’ boast was co-signed by the charismatic Atwell.

Will Charles start his career with a bang or will Adams play the role of spoiler? That answer will be known in 18 days.

Bell time is 20:00hrs. Admission is $1000 for stands and $2000 for ring side. (Emmerson Campbell)

The full fight card is listed below:

Bout 1 Anson Green vs Joel Williamson (Junior Welterweight-Four Rounds)

Bout 2 Delon Charles vs Terrence Adams (Featherweight-Four Rounds)

Bout 3 Rewinna David vs Ansilla Norville (Bantamweight- Four Rounds)

Bout 4 James Moore vs Romeo Norville (Cruiserweight-Four Rounds)

Bout 5 Derick Richmond vs Keithland King (Middleweight-Six Rounds)