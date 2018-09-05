Sports

Challengers advance to final, Skeldon, All Stars reach semis

By Staff Writer
No. 72 All Stars

The final of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Magic Moments 20/20 tournament for teams in the Upper Corentyne area will be played Sunday at the Cut and Load Ground with No. 48 Challengers waiting on either Skeldon or No. 72 to join them as finalists.

Challengers earned themselves a spot in the final with a 15-run win over arch rivals, No. 64 Fighting Marines.

Challengers took first strike, posting 111 from 19.2 overs with Munesh Lalu top scoring with 27 and Devin Baldeo supporting with 18…..

