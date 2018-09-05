Sports

Lawmen edge Northern Rangers in Limacol football

By Staff Writer

Last year’s losing finalist the Guyana Police Force [GPF], edged Northern Rangers 1-0 when the third Annual Limacol Football Tournament, commenced on Monday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The lawmen rebounded from their upset 1-2 loss to Mahaica Determinators in the opening round to secure a vital win in their pursuit of an elimination berth.

Following a scoreless first half interval, Rawle Haynes separated the two sides with a 70th minute conversion.

Meanwhile, West Demerara powerhouse Pouderoyen FC edged Beacons 2-1. Esan Nelson and Quessey Alleyne found the back of the net in the 28th and 48th minute respectively…..

Related Coverage

Linden teams remain perfect in Limacol tournament

Santos, Northern Rangers win as Corona Beer football tournament commences

GPF, Riddim Squad favoured as Petra Organisation Limacol tourney gets cracking

By

More in Sports

Windies to clash with South Africa at Oval

Roger is out!

“Gentleman” Cook deserves more credit for his achievements, says Clarke

Former skipper Sammy to promote T20 World Cup

Brathwaite half-century helps power Notts

Trump: Nike’s Kaepernick ad sends ‘terrible message’

Trump: Nike’s Kaepernick ad sends ‘terrible message’

Comments

Around the Web