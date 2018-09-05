Lawmen edge Northern Rangers in Limacol football

Last year’s losing finalist the Guyana Police Force [GPF], edged Northern Rangers 1-0 when the third Annual Limacol Football Tournament, commenced on Monday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The lawmen rebounded from their upset 1-2 loss to Mahaica Determinators in the opening round to secure a vital win in their pursuit of an elimination berth.

Following a scoreless first half interval, Rawle Haynes separated the two sides with a 70th minute conversion.

Meanwhile, West Demerara powerhouse Pouderoyen FC edged Beacons 2-1. Esan Nelson and Quessey Alleyne found the back of the net in the 28th and 48th minute respectively…..