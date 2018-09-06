Sports

Associations/federations ignore NSC deadline for submission of 2019 proposals

—Jones bashes associations/federations for not marketing their product properly

By
Director of Sport Christopher Jones

The National Sports Commission (NSC) is one again faced with the unwillingness of associations/federations to submit proposals for their calendar of activities for 2019 and Director of Sport Christopher Jones is bashing some associations/federations for doing a terrible job at marketing their product.

According to the Director of Sport, the NSC has 41 associations/federations on record with more than 20 being major bodies who have been individually approached to submit plans in the event that they will require NSC funding especially to attend international tournaments.

However, with the deadline of August 20 already past, Jones said “only four or five associations have submitted their proposals,” indicating that the NSC tried to avoid this by requesting proposals since early June…..

Related Coverage

SDPs vital for associations to access gov’t funding – Jones

By

NSC calls basketball stakeholders meeting fruitful

By

NSC not yet funding sports teams to regional tournaments

By

More in Sports

Guyana face B/dos tonight in CONCACAF Nations League Qualifiers

By

Barbados coach bullish over team’s chances

By

Williamson looking forward to pro debut

Woodpecker makes donation to Three Peat Promotions

Johnson pays courtesy call on Minister Garrido-Lowe

Tridents slump to sixth straight defeat

Comments

Around the Web