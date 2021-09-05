NSC to provide physiotherapy, psychological services to federations

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has embarked on bringing about a structured approach to providing physiotherapy and psychological services to athletes and federations.

This is according to Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle.

Ninvalle told Stabroek Sport yesterday that in an effort to minimize injuries and bolster the psyche of local athletes, the expertise of Sports Psychologist, Noelle Smith and Physiotherapist, Eliecer Ducasse Ramiez of Cuba will be made available to athletes and federations.