Guyana tumbles nine places on World Rugby ranking list

The ‘Green Machine’s winless campaign at the just concluded America’s 15s Challenge in Colombia severely impacted their World Rankings.

As of September 3, according to the World Rugby rankings which covers 105 territories, Guyana was the biggest faller; tumbling nine places from 48 to 57 while Mexico was the biggest climber, up seven places from 55 to 48. Colombia, winner of Americas Rugby Challenge climbed four places to number 36 while Paraguay slipped one place to number 38.

Cayman Islands who will host Guyana in the eliminator to determine the second Rugby America’s North (RAN) team for 2019 Americas Rugby Challenge remains at 51.

During the August 26 to September 1 tournament staged in the city of Medellin, Guyana lost to the host 71-7, 86-7 and 48-36 in their respective matches versus the host, Paraguay and Mexico.